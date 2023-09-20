Travis Kelce’s Brother Weighs in on Taylor Swift Dating Rumors
LOVE STORY
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce claims to have the answer you’ve all been waiting for—sort of. The swirling dating rumors between music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—from “quietly hanging out” to Swift wearing a necklace with his birthstone—have gone into overdrive recently. Asked about the rumors on a sports radio show on Wednesday, Travis’ brother Jason said, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.” The apparent bombshell led one host to yell, “Wow!” and dozens of news articles quickly popped up, crediting Jason for confirming the rumors. But upon closer listen, Jason appeared to follow up his comment by saying, “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”