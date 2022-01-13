Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing After 16 Years Together

Read it at Instagram
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced Wednesday that they would end their nearly-five-year marriage. Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, “We are parting ways in marriage… We free each other to be who we are learning to become… May love prevail.” The reason? “The squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” The two started dating in 2005 and have two children together. They accompanied the screenshot of text with pictures of the moon and a small bird in the hands of a child.