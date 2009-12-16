Jason Segel and Dracula Puppet Perform on Late Late Show
For the 1000th episode of The Late Late Show, Craig Ferguson took a real chance and it worked: The whole show was presented by puppets. Best moment: Jason Segel's reprise as Dracula, as seen in the hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall—and recently, in the tabloids.
