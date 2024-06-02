Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis Kelce When He’s Going to Put a Ring on It
LOVE STORY
Jason Sudeikis took advantage of a charity fundraiser over the weekend to pose a question that’s no doubt been on the mind of every Swiftie of late: When exactly are we going to be hearing wedding bells? Staunchly in character for a sketch onstage in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, a fake-mustachioed Sudeikis turned to Travis Kelce and said, “Hey Travis, real talk, OK? Just the guys here. When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” The audience erupted in cheers as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rubbed his beard and smiled wordlessly. But Sudeikis wasn’t done yet. “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. I know your kicker agrees with me,” he commented, a pointed reference to Harrison Butker, who made a controversial commencement speech last month in which he suggested female graduates might be more excited about the opportunity to get married and have kids. Butker also warmly referenced Taylor Swift in his speech, referring to her as his “teammate’s girlfriend” and quoting her a line from one of her songs. Swift and Kelce, both 34, confirmed their romance last September.