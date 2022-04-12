Roger Stone’s Ex-Aide Urged Trumpers to ‘Descend on the Capitol’ Days Before Jan. 6
MAKE ’EM SWEAT
A former staffer to veteran MAGA world operative Roger Stone told a group of Donald J. Trump supporters to go to Washington, D.C., and “descend on the Capitol,” according to a recording of a conference call obtained by The New York Times. Jason Sullivan, a social media consultant who at one point worked for Stone’s political action committee, told listeners that lawmakers “need to feel pressure” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. “If we make the people inside that building sweat and they understand that they may not be able to walk in the streets any longer if they do the wrong thing, then maybe they’ll do the right thing,” Sullivan said during the call, which occurred a week before the Jan. 6 insurrection. He swore to “each and every” participant on the call that Joe Biden would “never be in that White House.” It is unknown whether any of the listeners on the call later joined the mob that rioted at the Capitol. In a statement to the Times, Sullivan characterized his remarks as “some encouragement” to “disenfranchised” Americans, adding that he had “only promoted peaceful solutions.”