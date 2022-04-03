Roger Stone Claims He’s Being ‘Censored’ on Trump’s Free-Speech App

Veteran Republican operative and longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone claims he’s being “censored” on the ex-president’s social media site Truth Social.

The latest declaration from Stone comes as the platform’s traffic nose-dives, with conservatives splintered between other right-wing Twitter alternatives, including Truth, Gab, and Gettr.

On Saturday night, Stone took to Truth Social—which brands itself a free-speech haven—to post about “radical Islam,” including a picture of an old Trump campaign button and the comment, “Trump also warns again a growing threat of terrorism by radical Islam mix in the predicted the 9/11 attack.”

Truth Social, which has artificial intelligence censors working in the background, later applied a “sensitive content” warning, adding that Stone’s post “may not be suitable for all audiences.”

“Why would this be censored content on TruthSocial?” Stone wrote in a follow-up post featuring the same Trump campaign button. Notably, the second post was not slapped with a content warning.

Neither Stone nor Truth Social returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment Sunday morning.

Stone’s assertion about being “censored” comes after other MAGA-loving Truth users claimed they have been silenced on the platform, which launched in late February. “So, tonight I was #censored on #TruthSocial,” a user wrote Saturday night.

The Daily Beast’s media newsletter Source Material first reported the ghost town of a site had been overrun by bots, including “verified” accounts bearing big names like the NFL and TMZ and NASCAR that were not affiliated with the iconic brands.

This isn't the first time Stone has run afoul on right-wing alternative platforms. In August 2021, he was temporarily booted from Jason Miller's Gettr, which Stone chalked up to his long-running feud with Steve Bannon, a pal of Miller's Gettr operation.

“Multiple fake Roger Stone accounts were suspended following user complaints, but his real Gettr account was inadvertently suspended, too,” Miller told Salon at the time. “His correct account is currently active, and the imposter accounts have all been removed.”