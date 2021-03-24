Jay Leno Apologizes for Making Offensive Jokes About Asians
NOT FUNNY
Comedian Jay Leno has issued a formal apology for making several jokes throughout his career that have contributed to the harmful stereotyping of Asian Americans, Variety reports. The Media Action Network for Asian Americans has tried for years to hold Leno accountable for his actions, including cracking a joke about Koreans eating dog meat, which reportedly offended multiple people on the set of America’s Got Talent. “At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless,” Leno said in a statement with MANAA leader Guy Aoki. “I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them.” At the time he made the joke, he added that there was “a prevailing attitude” that someone would always take offense to certain types of humor, so he was encouraged not to worry about making insensitive jokes. “In my heart I knew it was wrong,” Leno said. “I am issuing this apology... I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it.”