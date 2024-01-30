Jay Leno Gives Update on Wife After Conservatorship Filing
SPEAKING OUT
Comedian Jay Leno has spoken out after news broke that he had applied to be conservator over his wife’s affairs. Leno, who has been married to Mavis Leno since 1980, was asked by the Daily Mail about his wife’s health after it was reported that she was suffering from dementia. “She’s fine, everybody’s good, we’re doing well,” Leno said. “I just set up a will, in case something happens.” On Friday, TMZ reported on the filing which the outlet said stated the 77-year-old “lacks the necessary capacity to execute the estate plan due to her ‘major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia).’” The former host of The Tonight Show has spoken of his love for his wife of 43 years, which is one of the most enduring relationships in Hollywood.