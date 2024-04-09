Jay Leno Granted Conservatorship of Wife Amid Dementia Battle: Report
‘DIFFICULT PERIOD’
Jay Leno has been granted a legal conservatorship over his wife, Mavis Leno, who has been living with “advanced” dementia for an undisclosed amount of time, according to People. The pair have been married for over 40 years. The comedian’s conservatorship filing was approved at a hearing in Los Angeles Tuesday, attended by a reporter for People, during which a lawyer for Mavis, 77, noted that she was “in agreement” with the move. A judge also noted the “excellent care” Leno had been providing his longtime wife, saying, “Everything you’re doing is right.” He also added, “I totally understand this is a difficult period.” Leno originally submitted the filing in January, noting that he wanted to set his wife up with a living trust so she would be taken care of financially should anything happen to him. Both Mavis’ attorney and neurologist supported the conservatorship, with the latter noting in one court document that the longtime Tonight Show host was a “standup guy” whose “private persona matches the public persona he projects,” People reported at the time.