Jay Z Releases New Song in Response to Shootings

Jay Z released a new song Thursday in response to the deadly shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile by police officers. The song, titled “spiritual,” is available for streaming via Tidal. Jay Z accompanied the release with a short note explaining that it’s an unfinished track he has withheld for several years. “Punch (TDE) told me I should drop it when Mike Brown died, sadly I told him, ‘this issue will always be relevant,’” he wrote. “I’m saddened and disappointed in THIS America—we should be further along. WE ARE NOT.”