If you’re trying to pick up gifts for the loved ones on your list, here’s a tip: everyone appreciates the gift of softer and more manageable hair and skin. The Avon Company, North America has been in the beauty industry for over a century and stocks some of the trendiest skin care, fragrances, and personal care items on the market. These curated picks ensure your giftee will be glowing even on the dullest winter day.

This moisturizer tackles one of winter’s biggest annoyances—chapped lips. It has a hydration-boosting formula that counteracts dry air while visibly softening lips and adding a glossy hint of color.

Beyond Glow Lipcerin Hydrating Tinted Lip Care Buy At Avon $ 20 Free Shipping

Cold air strips away the skin’s natural moisture, which leads to cracking and flaking. The Beyond Glow Serum uses vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier against colder temperatures and even out skin tone.

Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex & Niacinamide Serum Buy At Avon $ 34 Free Shipping

This replenishing hair mist uses rice water—a popular traditional beauty treatment in Asia—to revitalize and nourish dull and damaged hair.

Organist Rice Water Moisture Replenish Hair Mist Buy At Avon $ 24 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.