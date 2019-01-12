Jayme Closs, 13, Spends First Night With Family After Abduction Ordeal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Facebook
After three months of captivity and a daring escape, 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been surrounded by relatives who never gave up hope they would find her. “Jayme had a pretty good night sleep,” her aunt Jennifer Smith wrote in a Facebook post shared Saturday by a group called Healing for Jayme Closs. “It was great to know she was next to me all night.” Jayme was abducted in October after her parents were shot death. She escaped from a remote Wisconsin cabin earlier this week and helped lead police to her alleged captor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson. Photos posted online show Jayme smiling with various family members. “It will be a long road but we are family strong and we love this little girl so much.”