The Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs after murdering her parents washed out of the Marines after only one month, NBC San Diego reports. Jake Patterson, 21, was stationed at Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego from September to October 2015. The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that Patterson's "premature discharge and rank are indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards” but provided no details. By 2016, Patterson was back in Wisconsin, where he worked for a single day at the same Jennie-O Turkey store where Closs’ parents were employed. But police say he didn’t know the couple from there. Instead, he allegedly told them, he spotted Jayme getting on a school bus last year and decided he would abduct her. Court papers say he kept her in a remote cabin for 88 days, forcing her to hide under his bed for hours at a time, until she escaped last week.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10