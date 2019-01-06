Jazmine Barnes Murder Investigation Takes ‘New Direction,’ Cops Say
BREAK IN THE CASE
Texas police say they are “interviewing persons of interest” in the shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, whose death drew cries for justice from civil rights activists and celebrities. In a Saturday night tweet, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation “has taken a new direction” and promised more details would be released soon. No other information was provided. Jazmine’s was shot in the head Dec. 30 as her mother was driving to get coffee, the family has said. The mom, LaPorsha Washington, told The Daily Beast last week that a man in a red pickup truck pulled up alongside them and opened fire without warning and for no apparent reason. The suspect was described as a white male in a hoodie, and police released a composite sketch of the alleged shooter based on the family’s description. The family’s attorney has said he believes the shooting was racially motivated, but police have not called it a hate-crime. Jazmine’s death drew national attention as celebrities including Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde began tweeting about her. Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins dedicated the paycheck from Saturday's playoff game to her, and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal said he would pay for her funeral.