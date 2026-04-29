JD Vance Busted Delivering Childish Snub to King Charles

Vice President JD Vance refused to stand up and applaud environmental preservation during King Charles III’s speech to Congress.

The British monarch was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a largely optimistic speech, which included a few carefully concealed rebukes to the president.

When the king moved onto one of his great personal passions—the protection of the environment—he drew warm applause from across the chamber.

“So as we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” Charles said.

JD Vance refused to clap for “nature,” during the King’s speech to Congress.



Even Speaker Mike Johnson was puzzled. In fact, he looked a bit afraid as he rose to clap while JD, emissary of the White House and president of the Senate, sat silently. But the Speaker found the… pic.twitter.com/rRqsqpD3rf — JP Lindsley | Journalist (@JPLindsley) April 29, 2026

Applause swept across the room as senators and members of Congress got to their feet in a show of support.

Even MAGA Speaker Mike Johnson, who sat over the king’s shoulder, rose and clapped.

As he did so, he looked down to his right, where Vance remained seated, hands in his lap, an expressionless look on his face.

King Charles spoke to a join session of Congress. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Vance has long been a proponent of fossil fuel use and has, in the past, spoken out about cuts to red tape. He also attacked President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, and as a senator, introduced bills to slash federal tax credits for electric vehicles.

Charles did manage to squeeze an environment-adjacent clap from Vance later in his speech. “The natural wonders of the United States of America are indeed a unique asset, and generations of Americans have risen to this calling,” the King said.

“Indigenous, political, and civic leaders, people in rural communities and cities alike, have all helped to protect and nurture what Theodore Roosevelt called the glorious heritage of this land’s extraordinary natural splendor on which so much of its prosperity has always depended.

Charles received several bouts of rapturous applause from the chamber. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Yet even as we celebrate the beauty of what surrounds us, our generation must decide how to address the collapse of the critical natural systems, which threatens far more than the harmony and essential diversity of nature.

“We ignore at our peril that these natural systems, in other words, nature’s own economy, provide the foundation for our prosperity and our national security.”

This time, Vance did clap, although neither Vance nor Johnson stood.

Charles did eventually get a clap out of Vance over the environment, but he refused to stand. Matt McClain/REUTERS

President Trump has often opposed environmental policy proposals and described climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”