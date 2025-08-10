Vice President JD Vance promised indictments were coming in Tulsi Gabbard’s brazen quest to blame President Obama’s intelligence officials for Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pressed Vance on the MAGA scandal on Sunday Morning Futures, asking him whether he expects to see indictments against Obama intelligence officials.

Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, has claimed the officials manipulated intelligence to link Donald Trump to Russia’s 2016 election interference and denied that Russia worked to boost Trump. She has since sent criminal referrals to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has launched a grand jury investigation. MAGA supporters have accused the administration of trying to distract from Trump’s ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, Vance played the game with Bartiromo, going so far as to say that indictments were coming for “defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said.”

“That’s a violation of the people’s trust, that’s a violation of what our intelligence services should be doing, and I absolutely think they broke the law,” Vance said. “You’re going to see a lot of people get indicted for that.”

Gabbard has tried to claim Obama and his intelligence officials manipulated intelligence to link Trump to Russia in 2016. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty

A Vance spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment. A DOJ spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Vance did not say who exactly would be indicted, but Gabbard has tried to claim everyone from former CIA director John Brennan to former President Obama himself could be implicated in her conspiracy.

Earlier in the interview, Vance—who graduated from Yale Law School and worked as a corporate lawyer for years—had tried to acknowledge the legal bar for indictments while expressing his desire for them to proceed.

“I absolutely want to see indictments,” Vance said. “Of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here. You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law.”

The White House has expressed glee at Bondi’s decision to launch the grand jury probe, even as supporters have bristled at Gabbard’s efforts.

Attorney General Pam Bondi opened a grand jury probe into the conspiracy last week. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

“Following the compelling case outlined by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, which exposed clear and blatant weaponization by corrupt intelligence officials acting at the behest of the Democrat Party and likely former President Obama, the Administration remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation,” White House spokesman Harrison Fields told the Daily Beast last week.

An Obama spokesperson lambasted the administration’s quest in a rare statement last month.