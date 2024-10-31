Vance Fled Mini Golf To Load ‘All’ of His Guns After Trump Was Shot
JD Vance revealed his reaction to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July. The Ohio Republican claimed he initially thought the former president had been killed in the shooting that left Trump with an injury to the ear. News of the assassination attempt broke while Vance was mini golfing with his children. “At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode with my kids,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The GOP vice presidential pick “grabbed” his kids and “threw them in the car” to go home. Then, Vance said he loaded “all” his guns and stood “like a sentry” at his front door. Aside from Vance’s gun-toting trauma response, his appearance on Rogan’s show was host to myriad insights into Trump’s running mate including his affinity for Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which he called a “masterpiece,” and that he decided to accept the vice presidential nomination after speaking with his wife, Usha Vance, whom he said is “much smarter than I am.”
