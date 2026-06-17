JD Vance Laughs at Vile Slur to Promote ‘Faith’ Book

Vice President JD Vance laughed along at a casual homophobic slur while promoting his new memoir about his faith on Fox News.

Vance’s new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, was published on Tuesday by Rupert Murdoch’s company, HarperCollins.

The Republican, 41, said the book documents his “personal journey” to Catholicism after a period of atheism.

However, the Goodreads website is already flooded with negative reviews of the tome, with one person noting, “Hey JD. Maybe if you actually want to find your faith, maybe actually follow the teaching of Jesus and not Donald Trump.”

JD Vance reacts to Greg Gutfeld saying the new Iran leader is gay. screen grab

Vance was co-host of Fox’s The Five on Tuesday for the entire hour. At one point before plugging his book, he told hosts Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jessica Tarlov, “I have to say, look, I’ve been on the show for a half an hour. This is appropriate it’s about faith and religion. Y’all need Jesus! That’s my takeaway after 30 minutes.”

While Fox’s token Democrat Tarlov attempted to punt some hard questions at Vance during the hour, the other hosts fawned over the vice president as he pushed the usual MAGA talking points on Iran and the economy.

As The Five ended, during the One More Thing segment, Watters mentioned it was National Fudge Day before the camera panned out to show slices of cake placed in front of each panelist.

Pickle cake served up on The Five. screen grab

“We got pickle cake here, dozens of layers of creamy green frosting,” Watters said. “I was gonna do fudge [cake], because it’s National Fudge Day, for the VP, but I thought it’d be too gay, so I did pickle cake instead,” Watters said.

“I’m not sure if I got it right,” he added.

Vance laughed along with Watters, before thanking him for the cake.

Watters was seemingly referencing a homophobic slur involving fudge that is often directed at gay men.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News and reps for Vance for comment.

JD Vance laughs after Jesse Watters calls fudge “too gay” on Fox News. screen grab

As part of his book tour, Vance later spent the entire hour as a guest host on Gutfeld’s own show on Fox News.

Gutfeld also found time to make a gay joke in the presence of the vice president.

After discussing Trump’s peace deal with Iran, Gutfeld asked Vance, “We’re looking at this new deal, VP, and I’m wondering, did we sign the deal because the new Ayatollah is gay and we wanted to focus on Pride Month?”

Unconfirmed claims initially circulated as part of intelligence briefings to President Trump suggested that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be gay.

After throwing his head back and laughing wildly, Vance told Gutfeld, “I’m glad I decided to ruin my political career by spending an hour here,” before adding, “I’ll either be killed or unelectable if I answer that.”

Trump reportedly laughed out loud when briefed on the leader’s rumored sexuality, according to The New York Post, which said in March he was amused about it “for days.” Homosexual conduct is illegal in Iran.

Since joining the Trump administration, Vance has opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill to protect same-sex marriage that was passed before he was sworn into office.

JD and Usha Vance have been married since 2014 and are expecting their fourth child. Alex Wroblewski/Pool via Reuters

“Most Americans, I think, don’t really care about same-sex marriage,” Vance told Business Insider in 2024.

He has also previously called out transgender rights, calling them “gender ideologies that prey on our children,” and in 2025 said Democrats “don’t care about anything other than maybe transing their kids.”

In his previous book, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance wrote about being convinced he was gay when he was a child.

“I’ll never forget the time I convinced myself that I was gay. I was eight or nine, maybe younger, and I stumbled upon a broadcast by some fire-and-brimstone preacher. The man spoke about the evils of homosexuals, how they had infiltrated our society, and how they were all destined for hell absent some serious repenting,” Vance wrote.

JD Vance has been promoting his latest book. Matt Rourke/via REUTERS

“At the time, the only thing I knew about gay men was that they preferred men to women. This described me perfectly: I disliked girls, and my best friend in the world was my buddy Bill. Oh no, I’m going to hell.”

When he mentioned his concerns to his grandmother, she called him a “f---ing idiot.”

His grandmother asked him, “JD, do you want to suck d---?” The “flabbergasted” young Vance said: “Of course not!”