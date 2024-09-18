JD Vance Names the Wrong Kennedy During Assassination Rant
WHOOPSIE DAISY
Ohio Sen. JD Vance mistakenly referred to former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an assassination victim Tuesday during a speech in Michigan, during which he declined to place any fault on Republicans like his running mate for stoking a recent spate of political violence. “We’re very proud on our side to have the support of Bobby Kennedy Jr.,” Vance began, alluding to how the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist dropped out of the race after the Democratic National Convention in August and endorsed Donald Trump. “He’s a great guy. I’ve gotten to know him over the last few weeks. But I think in many ways, this country never healed from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” It wasn’t immediately clear if Vance was referencing the assassination of Kennedy’s father during his 1968 presidential campaign, or of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, in 1963. During his failed run for office, which began last April when he entered the Democratic primary, Kennedy repeatedly argued that he should have Secret Service protection. President Joe Biden approved that request in July after the first failed assassination of Trump days prior. Kennedy, now a former candidate, no longer has that agency’s protection.