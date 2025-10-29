JD Vance Outs MAGA Bestie as Years-Long UFO Believer

Vice President JD Vance revealed on a podcast that his best friend in the Trump administration is Marco Rubio, before outing him as a UFO believer.

Vance sat down with Miranda Devine to discuss a myriad of topics on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast. In the episode, released on Wednesday, Trump’s right-hand man discussed life in the administration and revealed that he is close with the president’s former foe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devine asked Vance, 41, if there was any tension between him and Rubio because people have pitted them against one another to become Trump’s successor.

“Uh, first of all, no. There’s not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together,” Vance explained.

He then claimed he never “wakes up” and thinks about becoming the president. About 30 minutes later, the conversation switched to alien life.

Vance talking about UFOs with Devine. Pod Force One/New York Post

“Me too,” Vance said when Devine labeled herself a “mad UFO lunatic.” The VP then promptly revealed that Rubio, 54, has more than a fleeting interest.

Devine pressed Vance about an unfulfilled promise to reveal more about what the government now calls UAP, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon. The VP appeared to shift the discussion onto his MAGA bestie.

“I really want to sort of dig into it. You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days,” he suddenly blurted out.

“So, yeah, there’s certainly an interest there. There’s certainly an intrigue, but I haven’t yet had the time to really dig in. Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me. And there’s, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time,” he said. “I wonder, like, I can’t allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don’t get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it’s going to take me a little time.”

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Subcommittee hearing on "Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection" in the Capitol Visitor Center in September. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Rubio is set to appear in a documentary that purports to unravel “an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life.”

In a trailer for the production, The Age of Disclosure, he is heard saying, “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities—and it’s not ours."

Rubio has made similar comments in the past. In 2021, he told Congress, “we have stuff flying over restricted military airspace,” but suggested that it was probably an “adversary that has made a technological leap,” rather than martians.

Jay Stratton, whom the documentary describes as the former head of the government’s UAP Task Force, was less forgiving than Rubio. “I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings,” Stratton says.

Rubio offered a hint as to how such things could fly under the radar. “Even presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis, but that begins to ramp out of control,” he says.

A recent surge of mysterious sightings—usually by naval pilots over U.S. military installations as well as at sea—has promoted UFO chatter from the realm of conspiracy to everyday concern.

Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, went full X Files on the same podcast back in August. The Director of National Intelligence, who oversees 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, was asked whether “there could be aliens” by Devine. “I have my own views and opinions,” she said. “In this role, I have to be careful with what I share.”

The Post reported that when she was pressed further on the possibility of extraterrestrial life, Gabbard said: “Yes.” This bit wasn’t shown in the video interview.