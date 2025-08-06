Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full ‘X-Files’ With New Conspiracy Theory

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard believes aliens might exist—and is hinting there is “classified” material to back her up supposition.

Gabbard, who oversees 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, was asked whether “there could be aliens” on the New York Post podcast “Pod Force One.” “I have my own views and opinions,” she said. “In this role, I have to be careful with what I share.”

The Post reported that when she was pressed further on the possibility of extraterrestrial life, Gabbard said: “Yes.”

In the recorded interview, she is heard saying that she wasn’t “prepared to talk about” the details—but insisted her office would “be transparent with the public when the time comes.”

Her nod to the longest-running of all conspiracy theories—that the government has secret knowledge of alien life—comes as the Trump administration desperately tries to turn the page from the Epstein scandal which has engulfed it. Gabbard has already done her part to try to help by declassifying parts of former special counsel John Durham’s report into the origins of the claims Donald Trump received help from Russia in 2016 in an attempt to boost the president’s long-standing and repeatedly discredited claims that Democrats conspired to frame him as having colluded with Vladimir Putin to win the White House.

The Director of National Intelligence revealed her interest in aliens. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

While Gabbard declined in her new interview to elaborate on any classified intel, she suggested that she still had unanswered questions about the mysterious drones spotted buzzing over neighborhoods in New Jersey last year.

“I still have a lot of questions around that,” she said of what the intel community officially calls UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). “I’ve heard what the public official line is. We’re continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people.”

“The truth is out there,” Post columnist Miranda Devine replied, referencing the tagline at the end of the opening sequence of The X-Files. With a laugh, Gabbard responded: “Yes, it is.”

According to both the Trump and Biden administrations, the flying objects were simply a combination of personal, commercial, and government aircraft. But Gabbard wasn’t convinced, hinting that more may lie beneath the official explanation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt opened her first press briefing of the second Trump administration, on Jan. 28, to say the mystery New Jersey drones were “authorized to be flown by the FAA,” adding: “This was not the enemy.” Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“It wasn’t just New Jersey,” Gabbard added on the podcast. “It was happening in different parts of the country… There’s a lot of classified information about that.”

Despite the cloak-and-dagger vibe, Gabbard was willing to talk about one aerial incursion the U.S. government has definitively acknowledged: the Chinese surveillance balloon that floated across American airspace in early 2023 before being shot down off the East Coast. On that front, Gabbard said the intelligence community “has a lot of solid information.”

Still, she’s not alone in the Trump administration when it comes to UFO fixation.

Vice President JD Vance has made it known that he’s “obsessed” with UAPs. Speaking on the Ruthless Podcast last Friday, he admitted the topic is high on his personal agenda.

“Like I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing,” Vance said. “‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?’”

“I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet,” he added, “But we’re only six months in—we’ve been very busy.”

He said he plans to spend part of the August recess digging into the issue

Donald Trump Jr., who is not part of his father’s administration, has also been known to rant about aliens existing, too.

“We can now say fairly definitively it seems that there’s evidence of non-human intelligence out there engaging with our planet,” he told reporter Ross Coulthart on his “Triggered” podcast in January.

The president sometimes expresses open-minded curiosity, but he said during an appearance on YouTuber Logan Paul’s Impaulsive in June last year that he is not a “believer.”

A drone spotted over Ridge, New York, last year. Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images

“Am I a believer? No, I can’t say I am,” he said. However, he caveated this comment by suggesting that he is intrigued by what other people have experienced.