The vice president was grilled over the delay in carrying out a controlled detonation at the Iowa ammunition plant.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Vice President JD Vance has been widely mocked for trying to blame Barack Obama for the problem of toxic explosives in Iowa that the Trump administration has had to deal with.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military carried out a controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, despite concerns that the explosion could create a plume of toxic lead dust that might affect the surrounding area over the Thanksgiving period.

The U.S. Army confirmed that it discovered the “unstable” and degraded lead azide during a routine inspection at the Iowa facility in March. The Army said the lead azide, which had been in storage for around 20 years, would become “increasingly unstable” as it deteriorated through a process known as recrystallization, leaving it vulnerable to “accidental detonation from even slight friction or movement.”

Despite this, the Trump administration waited until November to carry out the controlled detonation.

The blast caused a large plume of smoke to rise hundreds of feet into the air above the plant. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When pressed by reporters about the delay, Vance reeled off a laundry list of explanations before finally trying to blame the problem on Obama, who left office nearly a decade ago.

“There are a lot of things you have to do. You have to prepare the site the right way. You have to try to neutralize it as much as possible, and you also have to, frankly, plan for weather patterns to make sure that you have the as limited of impact as possible,” Vance said.

“And so there was a lot of planning and a lot of preparation that went into this. But look, fundamentally, we were trying to deal with a problem that the Obama administration had kicked to us. There was no plan to solve this, we ultimately had to solve it,” Vance added.

The vice president has since been criticized for trying to blame the Obama administration for the problem while seemingly ignoring the fact that Trump did not do anything about the stockpile of crumbling explosives during his first term either.

The Trump administration still attacks Barack Obama for their own policies, despite leaving office in 2017. Edgar Su/Reuters

“There’ve been three admins since Barack Obama left office, and two of them were led by Donald Trump,” David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama’s campaigns, posted on X. “Gimme a break.”

Former Meet the Press moderator and political pundit Chuck Todd posted: “Just double checked my watch, it is 2026, meaning it’s been 10 years since Obama’s been president. And in between, stay with me here, there was a guy named Trump who was president for, let me calculate this carefully, 6 of the last 10 years.”

Writer Joyce Carol Oates added: “Oops! They’re skipping back a generation to blame now, not Biden, but Obama. If voters had given GOP two more years, they’d soon be blaming Bill Clinton, eventually FDR.”

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein posted to his one million X followers: “They always have to blame Obama and Biden for everything. It’s as if they can’t ever take responsibility for anything.”

JD Vance made the remarks while serving Thanksgiving meals to troops at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Paul Vernon/via REUTERS

Trump also tried to blame the discovery of the degraded lead azide on Obama in a Truth Social post following the controlled detonation.

“0.000% of Obama caused carcinogens were released into beautiful Iowa air after the Perfect detonation,” Trump wrote. “WE ALL WORKED HARD!”

The Daily Beast has contacted JD Vance’s office for comment.