JD Vance Slams ChatGPT’s ‘Weird Porn’ Venture

JD Vance would prefer that ChatGPT not venture into “increasingly weird porn.”

The vice president came out swinging against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s decision to allow ChatGPT to create “erotica” during an interview Thursday on Newsmax’s The Record with Greta Van Susteren.

“Artificial intelligence is still in many cases very dumb,” Vance said when asked about the future of AI and the technology might impact jobs, adding that Americans would “probably” both benefit and suffer as the technology evolves.

“If AI is helping us find new cures for new diseases, that’s great. If it’s helping us come up with increasingly weird porn, that’s bad,” JD Vance said. Bill Pugliano/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

“We should be trying to maximize as much of the good and minimize as much of the bad,” the 41-year-old vice president argued.

As an example of the “bad” he cited Altman’s Tuesday announcement that ChatGPT would operate with fewer restrictions and that starting in December, “We will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

“[Altman] said basically, they’re going to start using AI to introduce erotica and porn and things like that,” Vance, who previously worked in the Silicon Valley tech industry, told Van Susteren.

We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right.



Now that we have… — Sam Altman (@sama) October 14, 2025

“If AI is helping us find new cures for new diseases, that’s great. If it’s helping us come up with increasingly weird porn, that’s bad,” he said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to OpenAI for comment.

Rather than AI taking over people’s jobs, the vice president said he was concerned about the “surveillance” and “defrauding elements” of the technology.

“That’s the thing that we have to focus on—kids being preyed on on the internet by AI,” the father of three said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attended President Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy dinner with tech billionaires last month. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

OpenAI implemented strict content restrictions after a teenage boy took his own life with alleged instructions from ChatGPT. But in Tuesday’s announcement on X, Altman, 40, said OpenAI would “safely relax” most restrictions now that it has new tools.

Following backlash over his endorsement of AI porn, the tech billionaire clarified on Wednesday, “we will still not allow things that cause harm to others, and we will treat users who are having mental health crises very different from users who are not.”

But Altman, who attended President Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy dinner with tech titans last month, cautioned, “we are not the elected moral police of the world.”

Ok this tweet about upcoming changes to ChatGPT blew up on the erotica point much more than I thought it was going to! It was meant to be just one example of us allowing more user freedom for adults. Here is an effort to better communicate it:



As we have said earlier, we are… https://t.co/OUVfevokHE — Sam Altman (@sama) October 15, 2025

A month before endorsing “erotica” on ChatGPT, Altman had boasted that OpenAI had so far resisted adding certain features that could “juice growth and revenue” like a “sex-bot avatar.”

During Thursday’s interview, Van Susteren told Vance that she had prepped by consulting an AI engine for advice.

She said the AI told her, “Keep it punchy, [Vance] will get offensive quick.”

“I don’t even know what that means,” Vance said, laughing loudly.