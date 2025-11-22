Vance Spotted With Suspicious Stain
A photo of Vice President JD Vance and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is going viral online after social media users noticed that Vance is sporting an unusual stain. The photo, which was uploaded to the official White House Flickr account on Thursday, shows Vance smiling with bin Salman at the dinner hosted for the crown prince by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday. In the photo, a mysterious stain can be seen on the left-hand side of Vance’s chest. In response to a post on X from journalist Aaron Rupar about the photo, several people asked if Vance was lactating, with one person suggesting Vance’s areolae were peeking through his shirt and another arguing that the 41-year-old was wearing nipple covers. The Trump administration pulled out all the stops for bin Salman’s visit to D.C., including inviting soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and arranging a military aircraft flyover and cannons to welcome him to the White House. The president even went so far as to suggest the Saudi leader knew nothing about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite U.S. intelligence officials determining the royal ordered the killing.