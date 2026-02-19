JD Vance’s Joke Is Met With Deafening Silence

JD Vance has used the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative to deliver an absolute masterclass in how not to deliver a punchline.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but then after the president said I was so smart, and that I didn’t want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich,” the vice president told the attendees in D.C. on Thursday.

“Now I’m tempted, sir, just to freeze, for 20 seconds, and just stare at the cameras,” he went on. “Maybe they’ll say nice things about me, like they do about Congresswoman Cortez.”

Ocasio-Cortez stumbled over her words at the Munich Security Conference. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

If a single person in the audience laughed, it wasn’t picked up by the event’s microphones.

Vance would seem to have tried piggybacking off the president’s own jabs at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who briefly stalled and stumbled over her words while attending a foreign policy talk at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Trump immediately branded the progressive Democrat “an embarrassment to our Nation” in a vitriol-filled Truth Social post, accusing her of having made a “fool” of herself.

Trump absolutely savaged Ocasio-Cortez over the gaffe. Murat Gok/Anadolu via Getty Images

Moments before Vance took the stage, the president renewed those attacks, telling the audience: “There was one young, attractive woman, she was unable to answer questions, and she didn’t do so well like JD did in college.”

“AOC, she was unable to answer a simple question,” he went on. “And she could have said, ‘Well, I’m studying it, and I’ll report back to you next week.”

Trump made those comments at the first meeting of his Board of Peace initiative, a MAGAfied corollary to the United Nations that offers permanent membership for a $1 billion fee and has the express purpose of bringing peace and stability to the world’s various conflict zones.