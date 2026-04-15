Vance’s No-Show Crowd Gets Brutal Reaction on Air

Vice President J.D. Vance was openly mocked on MS Now’s Morning Joe after he drew a sparse crowd to a top MAGA event in Georgia.

The Morning Joe crew appeared stunned as they reacted to footage showing the arena at the University of Georgia about a quarter full as the vice president fielded questions from students.

Thousands of empty seats are visible behind the MAGA-friendly students. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

“Oh my gosh,” Mika Brzezinski can be heard saying as a video of the dismal crowd was shown on the screen.

“Wait, hold on a second. Is that a is that a Falcons football game?” co-host Joe Scarborough joked.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Brzezinski added.

“Can we see that? Can we see those seats again?” Scarborough added.

“Yeah. The smallest crowd in Atlanta since —yeah,” Jonathan Lemire responded.

“Wait, what just happened?” Brzezinski said.

“Since the last time the Falcons played, and I’m a huge Falcons fan,” Scarborough laughed. “But this is a ‘Boring Point USA,’ like that. That’s not good. ”

“No, that’s not good,” Lemire said.

The MS Now hosts could hardly believe how few people showed up to the top MAGA event. Morning Joe/ MS Now

The YouTube livestream of the conservative event also saw poor turnout, hovering around 1,000 viewers throughout. The view count dipped below four figures several times throughout the event.

The arena in Athens, Georgia was hardly full, and the livestream saw even worse numbers. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, was originally scheduled to appear at the event alongside Vance, but she did not show face, citing a security threat.

Erika Kirk and Vance raised eyebrows for their on-stage hug in the wake of Charlie's killing. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!” she posted.

Erika Kirk said a security threat kept her from attending the event. Vance, next in line to the president, was still able to attend. @MsErikaKirk/X

Vance instead appeared alongside right-wing podcaster Andrew Kolvet, who has taken over as host of the Charlie Kirk Show in the wake of Kirk’s killing last September.

Even with the meager MAGA turnout, not every audience member was a fan of the vice president.

Vance was repeatedly heckled by a protester who was against U.S. military action in the Middle East. As Vance was speaking, an audience member shouted out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide.”

The vice president responded to “whoever yelled that out from the dark,” and said, “Yes, I agree, Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide... I think that’s a pretty easy principle.”

The heckler later shouted, “You’re killing children, you’re bombing children!”

MAGA has fractured on several issues in the wake of Charlie's death. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

Vance’s appearance is a part of Turning Point’s Spring tour, in which conservative personalities debate college students across the country. The national campus tour has been advertised as “a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive.”