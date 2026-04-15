JD Vance Humiliated by Embarrassing Crowd Size at Free Show

Vice President JD Vance was humiliated after he was greeted by thousands of empty seats at a Turning Point USA event where all the tickets were free.

The VP was the VIP guest at the This Is The Turning Point Tour on Tuesday at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

The 180,000 sq. ft. venue has a capacity of more than 8,000 seats and Vance’s appearance had been heavily promoted by Turning Point, the conservative movement targeting students founded by slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Even TPUSA chief Erika Kirk missed out on Vance's appearance, citing security fears. Caylo Seals/Getty Images

The national campus tour is being advertised as “a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices.”

Tickets were also free, with students and ‘general attendees’ required to register first online, then advised they would be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis after doors opened at 1:30 p.m.

By the time Vance came on stage, however, the arena was virtually empty. Jake Traylor, an MS NOW journalist, estimated the venue was only a quarter-full when Vance was talking, which would mean roughly 2,000 people turned up.

Footage showed the entire second half of the venue was empty, on both the floor and in the stands, with the camera crew set up at the rear.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance could not fill an area in Georgia where tickets were free. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

Turning Point USA seems to have misestimated crowd size for Vance. Akins Ford Arena less than 25% filled for the vice president. pic.twitter.com/K2SnkmuATh — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) April 14, 2026

Meidas Touch shared the footage with the caption, “Tens of people went to see VP JD Vance at today’s Turning Point USA event.”

The Red & Black, an Athens-based student site that reported on the event, said that students and community members filled up “around a third” of the venue.

They said protesters outside the venue had signs that read “What would the real Jesus do?,” “God does not hate, Turning Point does” and “Jesus warned us about J.D. Vance.”

Matthew Broedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia, shared footage of the sparsely attended event just minutes before it was due to begin.

Six minutes to go and the scene is the same at the Turning Point event at UGA pic.twitter.com/rhnSrXcVCB — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) April 14, 2026

The Daily Beast has contacted Turning Point and reps for Vance for confirmation of crowd numbers.

Vance’s limited pulling power among the MAGA fanbase is in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s fascination with crowd sizes.

Trump has frequently boasted, without solid evidence, that he draws the largest crowds in U.S. political history, while talking down the popularity of his political rivals.

The Tennessee Holler weighs in on the crowd to see JD Vance. screen grab

“Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me,” Trump said in 2024. “If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people.”

The modest crowd wasn’t the only hiccup for Vance—he was repeatedly heckled during the event.

As Vance was speaking, someone in the audience shouted out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide.”

The VP was quick to address “whoever yelled that out from the dark,” saying, “Yes, I agree, Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide... I think that’s a pretty easy principle.”

The heckler later shouted, “You’re killing children, you’re bombing children!”

As soon as Vance fronted the meagre crowd on Tuesday, he explained that Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika, who had been due to attend, withdrew at the last minute after what he called “some threats.”

Local activists expected a big crowd but turnout was sparse. My @AJC colleague Fletcher Page snapped this photo from his perch across the arena shortly after the event started. pic.twitter.com/ly0yRK7PQh — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 15, 2026

A source told CBS News Kirk was a no-show after security concerns including hostile or threatening messages she may have received, some via social media.

The U.S. Secret Service determined there was no credible or specific threat tied to the event, the venue, or the vice president, who took to the stage after being briefed by his security detail.

Journalist Eric Spracklen shared footage of the minimal attendance, and posted on X, “They really want us to believe that the TPUSA event was safe enough for the Vice President but not for Erika Kirk? I’m not buying it. She canceled because they couldn’t pull more than a couple hundred people. This is the most telling thing I’ve ever seen.”

Plenty of empty seats even in the VIP section at a Turning Point USA event with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at Akins Ford Arena. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

But Kirk herself said on X that “after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously.”

That prompted a clapback from her MAGA nemesis, Candace Owens, who wrote, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales... The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event.”

She added, “Your closest threat is the s--t Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t.”

Thousands of empty seats are visible behind the people watching U.S. Vice President JD Vance during the This is the Turning Point Tour. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

The next stop on the This Is the Turning Point tour is April 21 at Ohio State University, featuring would-be Ohio governor Vivek Ramaswamy, MAGA-friendly reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, and Fox News host Lawrence Jones.