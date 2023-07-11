Jealous Wife Guns Down Randy Travis’ Stagehand, Cops Say

A longtime stagehand for country star Randy Travis was gunned down by his wife, “who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her,” according to East Nashville police. Travis posted a Facebook tribute to Thomas Roberts after the lighting technician was killed Sunday night on his porch, saying he “had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul” and was a “gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart.” Christine Ann Roberts, 72, was charged with criminal homicide and held in lieu of $100,000 bond.