Jeanine Pirro Wonders Why Hunter Biden Is Always ‘In Our Face’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, one of the more Hunter Biden-obsessed hosts on a network notorious for its wall-to-wall coverage of the first son’s exploits, said Thursday that she is fed up with the way he is “in our face” all the time.

Pirro made the ironic statement while reacting to news that the Secret Service’s investigation into a baggie of cocaine found at the White House earlier this month had been closed without identifying a suspect—a turn of events that rankled several congressional Republicans, as well as their counterparts on the right-wing network. After the drug was found in a cubby in the West Wing, some a number of conservative commentators and politicians suggested without evidence that it belonged to the president’s son.

Pirro’s colleague, Jesse Watters, continued to go down that path on Thursday.

“Our sources say that Hunter has been living at the White House. He has been living there for quite some time,” Watters said. “This looked like a drop. This little cubby was a drop. And the key was missing. So either Hunter has the key or this guy who brought it in has the key. We believe ‘Bicycles’ is the name of the dealer.”

After listening to the wild hypothetical, Pirro went on to complain that Biden is taking up too much space in the news.

“Why is Hunter Biden always in our face? Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is he at State Department dinners?” Pirro huffed. “This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face. And if Joe has to always take care of his son, maybe he ought to teach his son to take care of his seventh granddaughter and his own child.”

A search for “Hunter Biden” with the television database TVEyes shows more than 1,300 occurrences on Fox News over the past month, compared with just under 300 on both CNN and MSNBC.

Pirro also lambasted the Secret Service investigation as a “Biden cover-up,” adding that it’s a “slap in the face to every American who was ever arrested, prosecuted, convicted and went to jail for cocaine possession—especially a Black American.”

In a press release Thursday, the agency cited “lack of physical evidence” for its decision to close the probe. According to a summary of the Secret Service’s findings obtained by the Associated Press, the baggie of drugs was examined in an FBI crime lab but yielded no fingerprints or DNA. Surveillance footage of the area where it was found was also inconclusive.