Jeb Concerned About Asian Anchor Babies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush attempted Monday to clarify his use of the term “anchor babies,” explaining his comments were not directed toward Mexican immigrants, but instead at Asians coming to the U.S. Speaking at a news conference in McAllen, Texas, the former Florida governor said everyone should “chill out” on the political correctness of “anchor babies” and that it was “ludicrous” to think he was using a derogatory term. “What I was talking about was the specific case of fraud being committed where there’s organized efforts,” he said. “Frankly it’s more related to Asian people coming into our country, having children in that organized effort, taking advantage of a noble concept, which is birthright citizenship.”