Jeb: I Won’t Vote for President

Unlike several of his Republican peers, Jeb Bush will not cave in and back Donald Trump for the presidency. In a lengthy Facebook statement Friday, the failed presidential candidate congratulated the reality-TV star on his presumptive nomination, but stated that Trump has "not demonstrated [a] temperament or strength of character. He has not displayed a respect for the Constitution. And, he is not a consistent conservative." As such, he will not vote for Trump in the general election; neither will he support "untrustworthy" Hillary Clinton. Instead, he wrote, "I will support principled conservatives at the state and federal levels."