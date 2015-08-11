Jeb Is Colbert’s Opening Night Guest

CHEAT SHEET
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush will be one of the opening-night guests on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, according to a tweet posted by the comedian Tuesday. “My first GOP candidate!” Colbert tweeted. “Luckily I do 200 shows a year, so I think I can fit them all.” Bush responded to the joke with a tweet of his own, writing, “Only if you have at least two of us on each show. Looking forward to joining your first #LSSC next month!” George Clooney has also been confirmed as one of the show’s debut guests.