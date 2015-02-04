Jeb: My Last Name Is a ‘Challenge’

CHEAT SHEET
In his first major speech as a potential presidential candidate, Jeb Bush dealt frankly with his last name. "I know it's an interesting challenge for me," he said Wednesday at the Detroit Economic Club. "If I was to go beyond the consideration of running, I would have to turn this fact into an opportunity to share who I am...and offer ideas that are important to people so that when they think of me, they think I'm on their side." Bush decried the "opportunity gap" in America, saying the economic recovery has been "everywhere but in the family paychecks."