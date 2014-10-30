Jeb: Son Doesn’t Know My 2016 Plans

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Thanksgiving could be a little awkward this year. On Wednesday night, possible presidential candidate Jeb Bush claimed his son George was speaking for himself when he told ABC News that his father was “more than likely” to run in 2016. “He’s got an opinion, he didn’t talk to me,” Jeb Bush said. “When you have kids, you’ll probably have the same frustration. ¥ou love them to death and they have their own opinions—but I’ll make up my mind just as I’ve said, at the end of the year.”