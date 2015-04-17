Jeb Wouldn't Change Anything on Schiavo

CHEAT SHEET
As governor of Florida, Jeb Bush ordered a feeding tube to remain in Terri Schiavo over the wishes of her husband. Today, he says he would do it again. “I don’t think I would have changed anything,” Bush said in New Hampshire Tuesday. His 2005 order was made with the backing of Schiavo’s parents, but the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the husband to end life support. Bush said he wishes Schiavo’s family had an “advance directive” that stipulates end-of-life care for a person before that person is incapacitated.