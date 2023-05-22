Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Get Engaged—and Her Brother Can’t Handle It

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are reportedly getting married—and her estranged brother is steaming mad about it.

Michael Sánchez spun an outlandish conspiracy theory on Monday, telling The Daily Beast in a phone interview that he believes the couple is getting engaged to distract from his legal battle with them.

“It kind of stinks to the high heavens,” he said.

Michael Sánchez used to be thisclose with Lauren, an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist. But that ended after the publisher of the National Enquirer, American Media, revealed he sold them his sister’s texts and photos for $200,000.

Michael Sánchez, a talent agent, has since been embroiled in litigation with American Media, Bezos, and his sister—claiming he was defamed.

“I truly believe that this is just their way of distracting from the legal developments,” he said on Monday.

Several news outlets, including People, TMZ, and Page Six, quoted sources saying the Amazon co-founder and his girlfriend have gotten engaged.

The couple, who are at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France, have been dating since 2018. Bezos and Mackenzie Scott finalized their divorce in 2019, and Sánchez and her ex, Hollywood executive Patrick Whitesell, called it quits the same year.

Bezos, 59, the third-richest man in the world, and Sánchez, 53, have been basking in the sun and the spotlight this month on his 417-foot megayacht, which is adorned with a figure that distinctly resembles her.

Before the south of France, they were spotted on the yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a Carbone-sponsored beach party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Sánchez sparked rumors of an engagement when she started wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring in 2019, but no proposal was confirmed at the time.

“On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal in January. “We are the Brady Bunch!”

Sánchez has two children with Whitesell, who has since remarried. Bezos has four with Scott, who married a Seattle high school teacher named Dan Jewett in 2021, but divorced him earlier this year. Scott has donated more than $14 billion of the money she got in the first divorce since the two split.

No wedding plans for Bezos and Sánchez have been released. But it’s safe to say Michael Sánchez won’t be getting an invitation.

“This is the kind of sloppy pr stunt she would come up with,” he fumed.