Bezos Buys His Wife the Party of the Year

That’s quite the reception!

Jeff Bezos, fresh off putting on the most high-profile wedding of the summer, has yet another extravagant offering for his newlywed: the 2026 Met Gala.

Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in June. @laurensanchezbezos via Reuters

The world’s third-richest man, worth $243 billion, and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were announced Monday as the lead sponsors for the next year’s gala.

That means Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, will not only provide financial backing for the May 4 event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, but will also reportedly have a say in who lands a much-sought-after invite.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who filed for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage this year, made a splash at the 2024 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Marie Claire reports that co-chairs and sponsors welcome around 450 guests who pay $75,000 a ticket, meaning “not everyone who’s anyone will secure an invite.”

Bezos and Sánchez attended the 2024 ball but skipped this past spring’s star-studded event to finalize preparations for their wedding, which was held the following month in Venice, Italy.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the 2024 Met Gala. The couple did not attend last year’s event, which was a month and a half before their wedding day. Cindy Ord/MG24

Their Venetian celebration was attended by scores of celebrities, and may be a hint at who they welcome to the New York fundraiser.

Among the famous faces who turned up in Venice were Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Usher, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Diane von Furstenberg, Barry Diller, Mick Jagger, Barbra Streisand, Sam Altman, and Katy Perry.

Among the 200+ A-listers who attended the June Bezos-Sánchez wedding were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Bezos and Sánchez are the only confirmed attendees for the gala as of Monday. The ball’s guest lists remain secret until the last second—unless there is a leak.

Despite backing President Donald Trump and being one of the select few to attend his inauguration in person this year, The New York Times reports that Bezos remains close friends with the famed editor Anna Wintour, who was a prominent supporter of Joe Biden. Wintour, who was invited to the Bezos wedding but did not attend, even featured Sánchez on a digital Vogue cover this summer.

The Met announced that next year’s gala theme will be “Costume Art,” examining “the centrality of the dressed body.” It is yet to announce the spectacle’s celebrity co-chairs, honorary chairs, and dress code.

Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, said the galleries’ inaugural show will pair approximately 200 garments and accessories with artwork spanning from Western prehistory to the present day.

Diana Ross stunned at the 2025 Met Gala, which had the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

The theme aims to explore how fashion and flesh have shaped one another across centuries.