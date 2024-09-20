Jeff Bezos Pens Unconvincing Amazon Review of Lauren Sánchez’s New Book
‘SIX STARS’
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given a new children’s book written by his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, the rarest of endorsements. “This is the best children’s book my fiancée has ever written,” gushed Bezos—who has posted just eight other reviews on Amazon over the years—giving it five stars. He captioned the title of the post “Six stars.” Sánchez, who has been publicly dating Bezos since 2019, has been busy promoting The Fly Who Flew to Space, which is designed to introduce children to concepts of space early on. Among the billionaire’s other reviews: the DVD listing of Roberto Benigni’s 1997 film Life Is Beautiful, which Bezos called a “masterpiece”; and five stars for the 2003 science fiction book Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom by Cory Doctorow. Sánchez is being sued by her former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel for allegedly plagiarizing Zabel’s previous book, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars.