Politics

Jeff Bezos Surrendered to MAGA Despite Trump Blanking His VP Advice

DOWN BAD

Bezos reportedly phoned up Trump in July last year to endorse fellow businessman Doug Burgum.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, looks out into crowd during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. The NYT summit with Ross Sorkin returns with interviews on the main stage including Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI, Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, among others. The discussions will touch on topics such as business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
U.S. NewsActor Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home Home: Sheriff
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsRFK Dismisses Measles Outbreak That Killed Kid as No Biggie
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
PoliticsLongtime GOP Pollster: Trump Voters Are Getting ‘Buyers’ Remorse’
Yasmeen Hamadeh