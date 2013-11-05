Jeff Bezos’s Wife Rips New Book on Her Husband

Watch out Brad Stone—MacKenzie Bezos has her husband’s back. The wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos took to her husband's website to trash Stone's new tell-all The Everything Store. “The book is...full of techniques which stretch the boundaries of non-fiction,” MacKenzie wrote in her one-star review, accusing Stone of making up motives for her husband, who did not cooperate with the book.

The book depicts Bezos and Amazon as hard-charging, insatiable, and excessively secretive. But despite MacKenzie's thrashing, it's been well-reviewed by critics and other Amazon commenters.

The question is, of course, “Was this review helpful to you?”