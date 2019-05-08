Jeff Glor Tells CBS Staff: This Friday Is My Last ‘Evening News’ Broadcast

Friday will be Jeff Glor’s final broadcast of the CBS Evening News, the displaced anchor announced at a staff meeting Wednesday afternoon. Glor, whose 17 months at the helm of the newscast is being cut short by news division president Susan Zirinsky’s decision to replace him with former CBS This Morning co-cost Norah O’Donnell, told his colleagues, according to a knowledgeable source: “Quick announcement—Friday will be my last day doing the show. Lots of transitions are happening and so in order to let everyone do that, I think it is best for me to not be anchoring. So let’s make these last three shows the best. I love you.” Glor has more than a year remaining on his CBS contract, and his future with the network is unclear. O’Donnell is scheduled to take over the newscast sometime this summer, and the show will be relocated to Washington in the fall. —Lloyd Grove