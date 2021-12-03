Jeff Koons Accused of Pinching Porn Actress’ Sculpture for His ‘Made in Heaven’ Masterpiece
‘massive infringement’
Sculptor Michael Hayden is suing the famed artist Jeff Koons for copyright infringement, alleging that Koons’ Made in Heaven series stole from a 1988 piece Hayden made for Ilona Staller, a famous porn actress and Italian politician known as “Cicciolina.” According to the lawsuit, Koons once took sexually explicit photos of Cicciolina atop Hayden’s piece, which depicted a snake slithering around a pedestal. Koons used the images for his infamous Made in Heaven series, which includes images and a sculpture of him and Cicciolina embracing atop the slithering pedestal. The series helped push the little-known Koons to stardom and Hayden now seeks monetary damages and public credit in all references to Made In Heaven.
Hayden claims he was unaware of the decades-old “massive infringement of his own intellectual property rights” until he saw a picture of Made in Heaven in a news article in mid-2019.