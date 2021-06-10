‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Must Pay $20K to Stay Out of Jail in Month of Unfortunate Events
HOT MESS
Jeff Lowe just can’t seem to give himself a break. The Tiger King star is wanted for arrest in Las Vegas after he didn’t show up for a Wednesday court hearing, TMZ reports. The case stems from a 2017 arrest for illegally having wild animals and operating a business without a license. Lowe was convicted a year later for the wild animals, but managed to avoid any jail time. In order to still avoid jail, Lowe has to pay $20,500 to the court to schedule a new court date. It’s just another notch in the belt of Lowe’s annus horribilis. Last week, Lowe and his wife were arrested in Oklahoma for driving under the influence and illegally switching lanes. Two weeks before that, Lowe had his “Tiger King Park” raided by authorities, who seized almost 70 big cats due to alleged Endangered Species Act violations. There’s no word on whether Lowe can substitute the fine for a big cat.