Jeffree Star Hospitalized After Flipping Car Three Times in Serious Accident
BLACK ICE
YouTuber Jeffree Star was involved in a serious car accident on Friday, leaving him in a neck brace after his car flipped over three times near Casper, Wyoming. The beauty mogul apparently hit black ice while driving with his close friend Daniel Lucas, according to a tweet sent out by a member of Star’s team. “A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet read. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”
A photo taken from Star’s hospital bed shows the 35-year-old in a neck brace and an IV in his arm while he held Lucas’ hand. He’s reportedly in stable condition and being treated at Wyoming Medical Center. According to TMZ, Star was driving his new pink Rolls-Royce and Lucas was in the passenger seat.