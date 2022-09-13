Yet Another Law Firm Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Stiffing Them
GHOSTED
Last month, lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sued her (and her brother Kevin and secret-husband Scott Borgerson) over nearly $900,000 in unpaid legal bills related to her sex-trafficking trial. Now another law firm has accused Maxwell of nonpayment—this time, it’s related to a civil suit she filed against Epstein’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands which sought funds for attorney’s fees and security costs. In one August filing, Maxwell’s lawyer Kyle Waldner indicated that he informed Kevin Maxwell, and Maxwell herself in a letter to her in prison at FCI Tallahassee, that his firm would stop representing her unless payment was received. Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks granted Waldner’s request last week. It’s unclear how much Maxwell owes the attorney’s firm.