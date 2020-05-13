Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Speak in New Netflix Doc: ‘I Want Justice’

Less than a year after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison after his sex trafficking arrest, the financier and convicted sex offender’s story is coming to Netflix with a four-part docuseries. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will feature interviews with multiple accusers. Multiple speak in the trailer, which Netflix posted Wednesday. One of the women says, “The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours.”
Director Lisa Bryant (Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers) will helm the project, with Joe Berlinger, who previously directed Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, serving as executive producer. The docuseries will debut May 27.