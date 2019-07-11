CHEAT SHEET

    Jeffrey Epstein Asks Judge to Keep His Finances Secret

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

    Accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is asking a federal judge to let him keep his finances secret. In a filing Thursday, Epstein’s lawyer sought permission to file under seal a financial disclosure that is required as part of a request for bail—citing “the exceptional amount of publicity that has been generated by this case.” Prosecutors fired back a few hours later, saying they can't be expected to respond without details and asking the judge to postpone a Monday bail hearing. Earlier in the day, Epstein offered to put up his $77 million Manhattan mansion and private plane to secure a bond so he could be released on house arrest. That filing contained scant detail about his fortune, which includes a private island in the Caribbean and homes in Palm Beach, New Mexico, and Paris. Although Epstein has long been described as a billionaire, it’s not clear exactly how much money he has or how he got it.