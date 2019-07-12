Feds: Epstein Has Been Paying Off Alleged Accomplices

Federal prosecutors said in a filing Friday that accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein should stay locked up because he’s willing to use “intimidation and aggressive tactics”—including wiring large sums of money to alleged accomplices to keep them quiet.

“Epstein’s efforts to influence witnesses continue to this day,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in their response to the financier’s request for bail.

“As in the past, within recent months, he paid significant amounts of money to influence individuals who were close to him during the time period charged in this case and who might be witnesses against him at a trial.”

Prosecutors noted the payments were part of a pattern that stretched back to 2018, when the Miami Herald began publishing its investigation of the pedophile billionaire.

Just two days after the stories began to appear “the defendant wired $100,000 from a trust account he controlled to an individual named as a possible co-conspirator,” the prosecutors wrote.

Three days later, they noted, “the defendant wired $250,000 from the same trust account to another individual named as a possible co-conspirator... and also identified as one of the defendant’s employees in the Indictment.”

Epstein, 66, is accused in a federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan this week of paying dozens of underage girls to give him nude massages that included sex acts and turning some of those girls into recruiters for him.

The politically connected money manager has pleaded not guilty and offered to put up his $77 million Manhattan mansion and private jet to get out of a Manhattan jail and wait for trial on house arrest.

But prosecutors said his international holdings and wealth—while often described as a billionaire, they say he earns at least $10 million a year—mean he’s an extreme flight risk.

An even bigger issue, they said, is his willingness to obstruct justice.

They noted that more than a decade ago—when Epstein was initially investigated for sex-trafficking in Florida but was allowed to plead guilty to a state prostitution rap—the parent of one of his accusers reported they were driven off the road by his private investigator.

“The Police Report provides further information regarding victim and witness threats and intimidation reported against an individual who was directly in contact with an assistant of the defendant, followed ‘immediately’ by a call to that same individual from a phone number associated with the defendant’s businesses and associates,” the prosecution filing says.

“Separately, and in addition, there are also extensive allegations of obstruction and tampering in connection with civil lawsuits brought against the defendant following his 2008 conviction,” they wrote.

“Moreover, police reports suggest that an associate of Epstein’s was offering to buy victims’ silence during the course of the prior investigation. Specifically, one victim reported that ‘she was personally contacted through a source that has maintained contact with Epstein,’ who ‘assured [the victim] that she would receive monetary compensation for her assistance in not cooperating with law enforcement.’”

“Indeed, the victim reported having been told: ‘Those who help him will be compensated and those who hurt him will be dealt with.’”

Epstein is due back in court Monday for a bail hearing. His attorneys have indicated they will seek to have the indictment against him thrown out with the argument that it violates a non-prosecution agreement as part of his 2007 plea deal with the feds in Florida.

The prosecutor who signed off on that deal was U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who went on to become President Trump’s labor secretary but resigned Friday amid a growing firestorm over his actions in the Epstein case.