Epstein Victims Plan $600 Million Lawsuit Against the FBI for Failing to Investigate Millionaire
PAY UP
Two victims of Jeffrey Epstein have filed a legal document indicating they plan to sue the FBI for $600 million for allegedly failing to investigate the sex-trafficker in the 1990s. On Friday, an attorney for Maria Farmer and Sarah Ransome shared their notice of claim, which is a prelude to a class-action lawsuit and argues that the FBI’s inaction led to Epstein abusing scores of women and girls. As The Daily Beast reported, Farmer flagged Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to New York cops and the feds in 1996 but she says agents failed to take action. “The FBI ignored me, allowing Epstein, Maxwell, and others to continue to grotesquely abuse hundreds of girls and young women for decades,” Farmer said in a statement.
Jennifer Freeman, an attorney for the victims, told The Daily Beast that the FBI has six months to investigate the claim or reach a settlement. “Had the FBI done its job hundreds of victims could have been spared,” Freeman said. An addendum to the notice of claim listed witnesses who “may have relevant information pertaining to the facts stated in the basis for this Claim.” Among them were Google billionaire Sergey Brin—who was subpoenaed in the U.S. Virgin Islands government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan over its ties to Epstein—and his ex-wife, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcick; the former couple could not be reached for comment.