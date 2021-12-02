White House Visitor Logs Show Just How Friendly Epstein and President Clinton Were

Read it at Daily Mail
White House visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail show that the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein stopped by at least 17 times during President Bill Clinton’s tenure. Epstein’s first visit was in February 1993, just after Clinton’s inauguration, and his last recorded visit was in January 1995. The vast majority of his visits were to the West Wing. The financier went to the White House on 14 separate days, occasionally making two appearances in a day. Epstein, who hung himself in 2019 while in prison on sexual trafficking charges, was also known to fly the former president on the “Lolita Express,” his private jet, after Clinton’s White House days were over.